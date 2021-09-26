A roller coaster experience to remember, or perhaps forget

We approached the VelociCoaster with appropriate excitement, but as we snaked our way through the queue, nerves set in. My 9-year-old daughter’s anxiety rose as we got closer. By the time we were near the front, she was sobbing.

We assured her that she did not have to get on the ride, and no one would be upset if she skipped it. She decided, through her tears, that she was going to do it.

She sat down in the seat next to me, and I gave her my best Ted Lasso pep talk.

Then the ride began. Son of a brachiosaurus, this was crazy fast right from the start. That didn’t bother me, but something felt off almost instantly. I quickly realized it was the lack of a shoulder harness. The mechanics of a ride had never perplexed me, but an over-the-shoulder harness locks you down in a way that helps you feel secure no matter how many twists and turns a coaster brings. VelociCoaster just has a lap bar.

That may not seem like a big deal. But it felt flimsy by comparison. And during an upside-down moment — of which there are several — your rump lifts off the seat and your weight pushes against the bar.