Brazos Valley TROUPE to open its run of ‘The 12’ on Thursday

In a week when America’s focus has been on our justice system, Brazos Valley TROUPE will open its five-performance production of The 12 on Thursday night.

Based on Reginald Rose’s classic play and film 12 Angry Men, the play involves 12 jurors in a small jury room, debating the guilt or innocence of an 18-year-old man. While the guilt of the defendant seems open and shut to 11 of the jurors, the 12th has doubts and raises serious questions in an effort to change the minds of the others.

The jurors are portrayed by Larry Adams, Mark Bendiksen, Jaimie Colwell, Jeff Garrison-Tate, Jeannie Goodman, Ray Paul Marshall, Chaz Pitman, Harold Presley, Irina Shatruk, Railen Villegas, Cheryl Willis and Amy Wise. The supporting cast includes Jessica Goodman, Michelle Moats and JaKeith Williams.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at TROUPE’s 29th Street Playhouse at 3705 E. 29th St., in Bryan’s Town & Country Center. Tickets are $10 to $15 with special bistro table seating priced at $25 per ticket. They are available at www.eventbrite.com or patrons may email bvttix@yahoo.com and indicate how many tickets are needed and for which performance.