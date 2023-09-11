Here’s The Eagle’s Week 3 Brazos Valley football honor roll.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

QB Ty Williams, Madisonville

Williams earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors after impressing in the team’s 40-14 win over Fairfield. The junior quarterback completed 10 of his 18 pass attempts for 221 yards and two touchdowns.

The Mustangs showed up for their quarterback in a big way as Williams received 35.1% of the vote and finished with 704 of the 2,005 votes.

College Station running back Wilson Stapp was right behind (33.4%, 669 votes) followed by Anderson-Shiro linebacker Pedro Martinez (20.6%, 414). St. Joseph quarterback Marc Mishler (6.2%, 124 votes) and Rudder quarterback Cody Billings (4.7%, 94 votes) rounded things out.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

QB Koben Zan, Bremond

Zan lit up the scoreboard in Bremond’s 61-28 win over Grapeland. The quarterback completed 7 of 10 passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 147 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

LB Pedro Martinez, Anderson-Shiro

Martinez impressed for the Owls and their tenacious defense. The Anderson-Shiro linebacker finished the night with 13 tackles, three of which were for a loss. He also recovered a fumble in the team’s 52-0 win over Snook.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

FS Noah Tart, Franklin

After the Lions blocked the Diboll field goal try, Tart caught it out of the air in his own end zone and proceeded to take it 105 yards to the house for a Franklin touchdown to put the Lions up 21-0.

HONORABLE MENTION

Along with Williams, the Mustangs had playmakers all over the field. Junior running back Phillip Green rushed for 102 yards on eight carries with two scores. On the defense, senior linebackers Connor Swonke and Jeremiah Burns made it tough for Fairfield as the duo combined for 34 tackles, four of which were for a loss.

Another junior running back that had a big night was Stapp who rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns on just 14 carries for College Station.

Billings helped the Rangers to their first win of the season as he threw for 191 yards and three touchdowns while completing 15 of 23 passes. He also added 61 yards and a score on eight carries.

Mishler did a little bit of it all for St. Joseph in the team’s 60-54 rivalry win over Allen Academy. The senior had seven touchdown passes and 254 passing yards on 16 for 30 passing. He also added 134 yards and two scores on 12 carries.

Hearne’s Jumond Burrell impressed with an 80-yard kickoff return for the Eagles as Hearne won its first game under new head coach Alfonzo Jackson.

Rockdale quarterback Blaydn Barcak also helped his new head coach earn his first win as Barcak had three rushing touchdowns in Rockdale and head coach Hunter Hamrick’s 27-13 win over Lexington.