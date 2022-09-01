Brazos Valley Football Capsules: Week 2

Bryan Vikings (12-6A) at

Huntsville Hornets (10-5A DII), 7:30 p.m.

Last year: Bryan 4-7, 4-3; Huntsville 4-5, 2-4

Last week: Bryan 67, Waller 21; A&M Consolidated 38, Huntsville 13

Harris Ratings: Bryan by 3

Radio: KZNE (1150 AM & 93.7 FM)

Next week: Bryan at Brenham; Huntsville at Belton

UANL Monterrey, Mexico, Tigres at

A&M Consolidated Tigers (11-5A DI), 7 p.m.

Last year: Consol 10-3, 5-1 in 10-5A DII

Radio: WTAW (1620 AM & 94.5 FM)

Et cetera: Consol is ranked third in the state in 5A DI by Texas Football. … The Monterrey Tigres have been coming to Texas since 2008, defeating Harker Heights 24-12 in 2017.

Next week: Lufkin at Consol

Salado Eagles (11-4A DII) at

Rudder Rangers (10-5A DII), 7:30 p.m.

Last year: Salado 7-4, 4-1; Rudder 6-4, 3-2

Last week: Salado 53, Fredericksburg 17; Willis 73, Rudder 14

Harris Ratings: Salado by 25

Radio: KAGC (97.3 FM)

Next week: Malakoff at Salado; Elgin at Rudder

Fort Worth Nolan Vikings (TAPPS Div. 1-District 1)

at College Station Cougars (11-5A DI), 7 p.m.

Last year: Nolan 5-7, 4-3; CS 15-1, 8-0 in 8-5A DI

Last week: Nolan 37, FW All Saints 21; Lucas Lovejoy 52, CS 27

Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)

Et cetera: CS suffered a blow losing all-state RB Marquise Collins (Duke) to a season-ending injury. CS is ranked 10th in the state in 5A D-II.

Next: Temple at CS; Nolan vs. Houston St. Thomas (Sat.)

Belton Tigers (11-5A DII) at

Brenham Cubs (10-5A DII), 7:30 p.m.

Last year: Belton 6-5, 5-2; Brenham 7-4, 6-1 in 13-5A II

Last week: Belton 34, Pflugerville Hendrickson 27; Oak Ridge 23, Brenham 13

Harris Ratings: Brenham by 2

Radio: KWHI (1280 AM)

Et cetera: Belton was in 6A last year.

Next: Bryan at Brenham; Huntsville at Belton

Navasota Rattlers (12-4A DI) at

Madisonville Mustangs (11-4A DII), 7 p.m.

Last year: Navasota 5-6, 3-2 in 13-4A DII; Madisonville 4-7, 2-3 in 10-4A DII

Last week: Madisonville 42, Diboll 0; Navasota 41, Navarro 14

Harris Ratings: Navasota by 6

Radio: KWBC (1550 AM & 98.7 FM) & KMVL (1220 AM & 100.5 FM)

Next: Bellville at Navasota; Madisonville at Fairfield

Caldwell Hornets (12-4A DII) at

Waco Robinson Rockets (11-4A DI), 7:30 p.m.

Last year: Caldwell 2-8, 0-6 in 11-3A DI; Robinson 2-8, 1-4

Last week: Groesbeck 41, Caldwell 0; Robinson 17, Waco University 15

Harris Ratings: Robinson by 2

Radio: KAPN (107.3 FM)

Next: Jarrell at Caldwell; Robinson at Taylor

Yoakum Bulldogs (12-3A DI) at

Cameron Yoemen (11-3A DI), 7:30 p.m.

Last year: Yoakum 7-4, 3-2; Cameron 4-7, 4-2

Last week: Cameron 71, Lago Vista 35; Vanderbilt Industrial 25, Yoakum 20

Harris Ratings: Cameron by 17

Radio: KMIL (105.1 FM)

Next: Cuero at Yoakum; Waco Connally at Cameron

Franklin Lions (11-3A DI) at

Mexia Black Cats (8-3A DI), 7:30 p.m.

Last year: Franklin 16-0, 6-0 in 13-3A DII; Mexia 2-9, 1-3

Last week: Franklin 22, Woodville 12; Waco Connally 65, Mexia 20

Harris Ratings: Franklin by 31

Et cetera: Franklin, defending state champ in 3A-II, is ranked first in 3A-I, passing Brock, which lost to Pleasant Grove.

Next: Diboll at Franklin; Mexia at China Spring

Taylor Ducks (13-4A DI) at

Rockdale Tigers (11-3A DI), 7:30 p.m.

Last year: Taylor 3-7, 0-5; Rockdale 5-6, 3-3

Last week: Rockdale 38, Teague 29; Gatesville 22, Taylor 21

Last year’s score: Rockdale 44-27

Harris Ratings: Rockdale by 13

Radio: KRXT (98.5 FM)

Next: Lexington at Rockdale; Robinson at Taylor

Anderson-Shiro Owls (12-3A DII)

at Danbury (14-3A DII), 7 p.m.

Last year: Anderson-Shiro 2-8, 0-6; Danbury 5-6, 2-3

Last week: Hearne 21, Anderson-Shiro 12; Danbury 51, Louise 11

Harris Ratings: Anderson-Shiro by 11

Next: Snook at Anderson-Shiro; Danbury at Bay Area Christian

Burton Panthers (14-2A DII) at

Hearne Eagles (13-2A DI), 7 p.m.

Last year: Burton 12-2, 6-0 in 13-2A DII (5-9, 2-4 because of forfeits); Hearne 8-4, 5-1 in 12-2A DI

Last week: Hearne 21, Anderson-Shiro 12; Burton 21, Holland 18

Harris Ratings: Burton by 7

Et cetera: Burton is ranked fifth in 2A-DII.

Next: Hearne at Elkhart; Burton at Schulenburg

Troy Trojans (11-3A DI) at

Lexington Eagles (13-3A -II), 7:30 p.m.

Last year: Lexington 6-5, 4-2; Troy 2-8, 2-4

Last week: Lexington 35, Thorndale 33; Troy 23, Whitney 20

Harris Ratings: Lexington by 13

Next: Lexington at Rockdale; Rogers at Troy

Centerville Tigers (12-2A DI) at

Crawford Pirates (8-2A DI), 7:30 p.m.

Last year: Centerville 12-2, 5-0 in 11-2A DI; Crawford 13-1, 6-0

Last week: Crawford 49, Goldthwaite 0; Centerville 35, Buffalo 6

Harris Ratings: Pick ‘em

Et cetera: This is one of the state’s top games. … Centerville is ranked fourth in 2A-DI and Crawford is fifth.

Next: Crawford at Rio Vista; Centerville at Teague

Dawson (10-2A DII) at

Leon Cougars (12-2A DI) 7:30 p.m.

Last year: Leon 4-7, 1-4 in 11-2A DI; Dawson 1-9, 1-6

Last week: Dawson 46, Rio Vista 35; Rosebud-Lott 59, Leon 19

Last year’s score: Leon, 22-20

Harris Ratings: Dawson by 18

Next: Leon at Wortham; Kerens at Dawson

Iola Bulldogs (13-2A DII) at

Normangee Panthers (12-2A DI), 7:30 p.m.

Last year: Iola 2-7, 2-4; Normangee 5-6, 3-2 in 11-2A DI

Last week: Snook 12, Iola 0; Bremond 53, Normangee 0

Last year’s score: Normangee 51-0

Harris Ratings: Normangee by 14

Next: Normangee at Chilton; Iola at Lovelady

Kerens Bobcats (7-2A DI) at

Bremond Tigers (13-2A DII), 7:30 p.m.

Last year: Kerens 2-8, 1-4; Bremond 6-7, 3-2 in 10-2A DII

Last week: Bremond 53, Normangee 0; Wortham 44, Kerens 20

Harris Ratings: Bremond by 49

Et cetera: This is Bremond’s homecoming.

Next: Bremond at Grapeland; Corsicana Mildred at Kerens

Brazos Christian Eagles (TAPPS District 3-DIV)

at Snook Bluejays (14-2A DII), 7 p.m.

Last year: Snook 5-6, 4-2 in 13-2A DII; BC 8-3, 3-1

Last week: Snook 12, Iola 0; Cypress Christian 54, Brazos Christian 0

Next: Brazos Christian at Anderson-Shiro; The Village at Brazos Christian

Milano Eagles (13-2A DII) at

Huntsville Alpha Omega Lions (TAPPS Div. III), 7 p.m.

Last year: Milano 2-7, 2-4; Omega 5-5, 0-2

Last week: Milano 41, Waco Reicher 7; Omega 44, New Braunfels Christian Academy 44-22

Last year’s score: Milano, 13-3

Et cetera: This is Alpha Omega’s second season in 11-man football.

Next: Milano at Central Texas Christian; Temple Christian at Omega

Brentwood Christian Bears (TAPPS Div. III-District 4)

at Somerville Yeguas (14-2A DII), 7 p.m.

Last year: Somerville 5-6, 4-2 in 13-2A DII; Brentwood 6-5, 4-3

Last week: Central Texas Christian 14, Brentwood 12; Thrall 47, Somerville 8

Et cetera: Brazos Christian first-year coach Correy Washington was at Brentwood the last two years

Next: San Antonio TMI-Episcopal at Brentwood; Somerville at Weimar

Calvert Trojans (11-A DII 6-man) at

BVCHEA Mustangs (TAIAO 6-man DI), 7 p.m.

Last year: Calvert 4-5, 2-1 in 13-A DII; BVCHEA 7-4, 3-1

Last week: Plano Coram Deo Academy 57, Calvert 12; Allen Academy 59, BVCHEA 38

6-man football line: by 31

6-man football line: Calvert by 9

Next: Calvert at Milford; BVCHEA at Beaumont Legacy Christian (Saturday)

Allen Academy Rams (TAPPS 6-man Div. II-District 5)

at Bastrop Tribe Warriors (TAIAO DI), 7 p.m.

Last year: Allen 5-6, 1-2; Tribe 9-4, state finalist

Last week: Tribe 64, St. Joseph 24; Allen Academy 59, BVCHEA 38

6-man football line: Bastrop by 33

Next: St. Joseph at Allen; Giddings State at Tribe (Thursday)

Katy Faith West Eagles (TAPPS 6-man Div. II-District 5)

at St. Joseph Eagles (TAPPS 6-man Div. III-District 5), 7 p.m.

Last year: Katy Faith West didn’t play; St. Joseph 9-3, 3-0

Last week: Logos Prep Academy 45, Katy Faith 15; Bastrop Tribe 64, St. Joseph 24

6-man football line: St. Joseph by 45

Next: Katy Faith at Baytown Christian; St. Joseph at Allen Academy