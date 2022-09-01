Brazos Valley Football Capsules: Week 2

Bryan Vikings (12-6A) at
Huntsville Hornets (10-5A DII), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Bryan 4-7, 4-3; Huntsville 4-5, 2-4
Last week: Bryan 67, Waller 21; A&M Consolidated 38, Huntsville 13
Harris Ratings: Bryan by 3
Radio: KZNE (1150 AM & 93.7 FM)
Next week: Bryan at Brenham; Huntsville at Belton
UANL Monterrey, Mexico, Tigres at
A&M Consolidated Tigers (11-5A DI), 7 p.m.
Last year: Consol 10-3, 5-1 in 10-5A DII
Radio: WTAW (1620 AM & 94.5 FM)
Et cetera: Consol is ranked third in the state in 5A DI by Texas Football. … The Monterrey Tigres have been coming to Texas since 2008, defeating Harker Heights 24-12 in 2017.
Next week: Lufkin at Consol
Salado Eagles (11-4A DII) at
Rudder Rangers (10-5A DII), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Salado 7-4, 4-1; Rudder 6-4, 3-2
Last week: Salado 53, Fredericksburg 17; Willis 73, Rudder 14
Harris Ratings: Salado by 25
Radio: KAGC (97.3 FM)
Next week: Malakoff at Salado; Elgin at Rudder
Fort Worth Nolan Vikings (TAPPS Div. 1-District 1)
at College Station Cougars (11-5A DI), 7 p.m.
Last year: Nolan 5-7, 4-3; CS 15-1, 8-0 in 8-5A DI
Last week: Nolan 37, FW All Saints 21; Lucas Lovejoy 52, CS 27
Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)
Et cetera: CS suffered a blow losing all-state RB Marquise Collins (Duke) to a season-ending injury. CS is ranked 10th in the state in 5A D-II.
Next: Temple at CS; Nolan vs. Houston St. Thomas (Sat.)
Belton Tigers (11-5A DII) at
Brenham Cubs (10-5A DII), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Belton 6-5, 5-2; Brenham 7-4, 6-1 in 13-5A II
Last week: Belton 34, Pflugerville Hendrickson 27; Oak Ridge 23, Brenham 13
Harris Ratings: Brenham by 2
Radio: KWHI (1280 AM)
Et cetera: Belton was in 6A last year.
Next: Bryan at Brenham; Huntsville at Belton
Navasota Rattlers (12-4A DI) at
Madisonville Mustangs (11-4A DII), 7 p.m.
Last year: Navasota 5-6, 3-2 in 13-4A DII; Madisonville 4-7, 2-3 in 10-4A DII
Last week: Madisonville 42, Diboll 0; Navasota 41, Navarro 14
Harris Ratings: Navasota by 6
Radio: KWBC (1550 AM & 98.7 FM) & KMVL (1220 AM & 100.5 FM)
Next: Bellville at Navasota; Madisonville at Fairfield
Caldwell Hornets (12-4A DII) at
Waco Robinson Rockets (11-4A DI), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Caldwell 2-8, 0-6 in 11-3A DI; Robinson 2-8, 1-4
Last week: Groesbeck 41, Caldwell 0; Robinson 17, Waco University 15
Harris Ratings: Robinson by 2
Radio: KAPN (107.3 FM)
Next: Jarrell at Caldwell; Robinson at Taylor
Yoakum Bulldogs (12-3A DI) at
Cameron Yoemen (11-3A DI), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Yoakum 7-4, 3-2; Cameron 4-7, 4-2
Last week: Cameron 71, Lago Vista 35; Vanderbilt Industrial 25, Yoakum 20
Harris Ratings: Cameron by 17
Radio: KMIL (105.1 FM)
Next: Cuero at Yoakum; Waco Connally at Cameron
Franklin Lions (11-3A DI) at
Mexia Black Cats (8-3A DI), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Franklin 16-0, 6-0 in 13-3A DII; Mexia 2-9, 1-3
Last week: Franklin 22, Woodville 12; Waco Connally 65, Mexia 20
Harris Ratings: Franklin by 31
Et cetera: Franklin, defending state champ in 3A-II, is ranked first in 3A-I, passing Brock, which lost to Pleasant Grove.
Next: Diboll at Franklin; Mexia at China Spring
Taylor Ducks (13-4A DI) at
Rockdale Tigers (11-3A DI), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Taylor 3-7, 0-5; Rockdale 5-6, 3-3
Last week: Rockdale 38, Teague 29; Gatesville 22, Taylor 21
Last year’s score: Rockdale 44-27
Harris Ratings: Rockdale by 13
Radio: KRXT (98.5 FM)
Next: Lexington at Rockdale; Robinson at Taylor
Anderson-Shiro Owls (12-3A DII)
at Danbury (14-3A DII), 7 p.m.
Last year: Anderson-Shiro 2-8, 0-6; Danbury 5-6, 2-3
Last week: Hearne 21, Anderson-Shiro 12; Danbury 51, Louise 11
Harris Ratings: Anderson-Shiro by 11
Next: Snook at Anderson-Shiro; Danbury at Bay Area Christian
Burton Panthers (14-2A DII) at
Hearne Eagles (13-2A DI), 7 p.m.
Last year: Burton 12-2, 6-0 in 13-2A DII (5-9, 2-4 because of forfeits); Hearne 8-4, 5-1 in 12-2A DI
Last week: Hearne 21, Anderson-Shiro 12; Burton 21, Holland 18
Harris Ratings: Burton by 7
Et cetera: Burton is ranked fifth in 2A-DII.
Next: Hearne at Elkhart; Burton at Schulenburg
Troy Trojans (11-3A DI) at
Lexington Eagles (13-3A -II), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Lexington 6-5, 4-2; Troy 2-8, 2-4
Last week: Lexington 35, Thorndale 33; Troy 23, Whitney 20
Harris Ratings: Lexington by 13
Next: Lexington at Rockdale; Rogers at Troy
Centerville Tigers (12-2A DI) at
Crawford Pirates (8-2A DI), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Centerville 12-2, 5-0 in 11-2A DI; Crawford 13-1, 6-0
Last week: Crawford 49, Goldthwaite 0; Centerville 35, Buffalo 6
Harris Ratings: Pick ‘em
Et cetera: This is one of the state’s top games. … Centerville is ranked fourth in 2A-DI and Crawford is fifth.
Next: Crawford at Rio Vista; Centerville at Teague
Dawson (10-2A DII) at
Leon Cougars (12-2A DI) 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Leon 4-7, 1-4 in 11-2A DI; Dawson 1-9, 1-6
Last week: Dawson 46, Rio Vista 35; Rosebud-Lott 59, Leon 19
Last year’s score: Leon, 22-20
Harris Ratings: Dawson by 18
Next: Leon at Wortham; Kerens at Dawson
Iola Bulldogs (13-2A DII) at
Normangee Panthers (12-2A DI), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Iola 2-7, 2-4; Normangee 5-6, 3-2 in 11-2A DI
Last week: Snook 12, Iola 0; Bremond 53, Normangee 0
Last year’s score: Normangee 51-0
Harris Ratings: Normangee by 14
Next: Normangee at Chilton; Iola at Lovelady
Kerens Bobcats (7-2A DI) at
Bremond Tigers (13-2A DII), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Kerens 2-8, 1-4; Bremond 6-7, 3-2 in 10-2A DII
Last week: Bremond 53, Normangee 0; Wortham 44, Kerens 20
Harris Ratings: Bremond by 49
Et cetera: This is Bremond’s homecoming.
Next: Bremond at Grapeland; Corsicana Mildred at Kerens
Brazos Christian Eagles (TAPPS District 3-DIV)
at Snook Bluejays (14-2A DII), 7 p.m.
Last year: Snook 5-6, 4-2 in 13-2A DII; BC 8-3, 3-1
Last week: Snook 12, Iola 0; Cypress Christian 54, Brazos Christian 0
Next: Brazos Christian at Anderson-Shiro; The Village at Brazos Christian
Milano Eagles (13-2A DII) at
Huntsville Alpha Omega Lions (TAPPS Div. III), 7 p.m.
Last year: Milano 2-7, 2-4; Omega 5-5, 0-2
Last week: Milano 41, Waco Reicher 7; Omega 44, New Braunfels Christian Academy 44-22
Last year’s score: Milano, 13-3
Et cetera: This is Alpha Omega’s second season in 11-man football.
Next: Milano at Central Texas Christian; Temple Christian at Omega
Brentwood Christian Bears (TAPPS Div. III-District 4)
at Somerville Yeguas (14-2A DII), 7 p.m.
Last year: Somerville 5-6, 4-2 in 13-2A DII; Brentwood 6-5, 4-3
Last week: Central Texas Christian 14, Brentwood 12; Thrall 47, Somerville 8
Et cetera: Brazos Christian first-year coach Correy Washington was at Brentwood the last two years
Next: San Antonio TMI-Episcopal at Brentwood; Somerville at Weimar
Calvert Trojans (11-A DII 6-man) at
BVCHEA Mustangs (TAIAO 6-man DI), 7 p.m.
Last year: Calvert 4-5, 2-1 in 13-A DII; BVCHEA 7-4, 3-1
Last week: Plano Coram Deo Academy 57, Calvert 12; Allen Academy 59, BVCHEA 38
6-man football line: by 31
6-man football line: Calvert by 9
Next: Calvert at Milford; BVCHEA at Beaumont Legacy Christian (Saturday)
Allen Academy Rams (TAPPS 6-man Div. II-District 5)
at Bastrop Tribe Warriors (TAIAO DI), 7 p.m.
Last year: Allen 5-6, 1-2; Tribe 9-4, state finalist
Last week: Tribe 64, St. Joseph 24; Allen Academy 59, BVCHEA 38
6-man football line: Bastrop by 33
Next: St. Joseph at Allen; Giddings State at Tribe (Thursday)
Katy Faith West Eagles (TAPPS 6-man Div. II-District 5)
at St. Joseph Eagles (TAPPS 6-man Div. III-District 5), 7 p.m.
Last year: Katy Faith West didn’t play; St. Joseph 9-3, 3-0
Last week: Logos Prep Academy 45, Katy Faith 15; Bastrop Tribe 64, St. Joseph 24
6-man football line: St. Joseph by 45
Next: Katy Faith at Baytown Christian; St. Joseph at Allen Academy