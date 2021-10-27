Brazos Valley football capsules for Oct. 28-30

12-6A: Killeen Ellison Eagles at Bryan Vikings, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: KE 3-5, 2-3: Liberty Hill 12-7; Vandegrift 14-31; Cibolo Steele 7-21; Harker Heights 8-49; Killeen 28-23; Temple 27-56; Copperas Cove 55-7; Belton 12-22. Bryan 3-5, 3-2: Lucas Lovejoy 14-44; College Park 14-24; Brenham 14-29; Temple 7-49; Belton 14-21 OT; Shoemaker 35-15; Killeen 30-14; Copperas Cove 45-13
Last year: Bryan 24-22
Harris Ratings: Bryan by 4
Radio: KZNE, 1150 AM & 93.7 FM
Et cetera: Ellison’s Kason Smith has thrown for 1,058 yards, 5 TDs, 7 int.; Dominick Allison has 458 yards rushing (8.8 avg.), 6 TDs; leading receivers are Dantrell Sterling (28-378, 2 TDs) and Z King (28-379, 4 TDs). Ellison averages 151 yards rushing, 162.9 passing. Ellison was only 2-8 last year, 1-6 in district. .. Bryan sophomore quarterback Tate Allen has rushed for 406 yards with 6 TDs and thrown for 429 yards in the last five games. ... Bryan’s Du’wayne Paulhill has 6 interceptions. Purdue pledge Nic Caraway has 69 tackles.
Next: Shoemaker at Ellison; Bryan at Harker Heights (Thurs.)
8-5A-I: Waller Bulldogs at College Station Panthers, 7 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Waller 3-4, 2-4: Aldine 62-0; Cleveland 6-31; Caney Creek 41-14; Magnolia West 14-53; Magnolia 6-42; New Caney Porter 14-7; New Caney 17-38. College Station 8-0, 6-0: Hutto 59-11; Fort Bend Bush 49-7; Magnolia 38-10; New Caney Porter 45-3; New Caney 35-6; Lufkin 56-7; Cleveland 76-0; Caney Creek 70-0
Last year: College Station 61-20
Harris Ratings: College Station by 40
Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)
Et cetera: College Station is ranked second in Class 5A-I behind Denton Ryan by Texas Football, but the Harris Ratings has College Station first followed by Highland Park, Katy Paetow and Denton Ryan. ... College Station’s Jett Huff has thrown for 2,010 yards, 31 TDs, 3 int. Marquise Collins has 1,402 yards rushing, 19 TDs. The leading receivers are Traylen Suel (47-583, 10 TDs), Dalton Carnes (32-538, 9 TDs) and Houston Thomas (25-420, 4 TDs). Jaxson Slanker had 90 tackles.
Next: Lufkin at Waller; College Station at Magnolia West
10-5A-II: Rudder Rangers at A&M Consolidated Tigers, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Rudder 6-1, 3-1: Bastrop 50-23; El Paso Americas 44-7; Elgin 51-0; Port LaVaca Calhoun, canceled; Huntsville 31-28 OT; Montgomery Lake Creek 27-13; Montgomery 13-38; Fulshear 17-12. Consol 7-2, 4-1: Waco University 68-7; Aldine MacArthur 62-7; Converse Judson 28-14; Willis 17-24; Lamar Consolidated 49-3; Huntsville 35-0; Montgomery Lake Creek 36-22; Montgomery 28-35. Fulshear 27-6
Last year: Consol 24-21
Harris Ratings: Consol by 10
Radio: WTAW, 1620 AM, 94.5 FM & KAGC, 97.3 FM
Et cetera: Consol’s Brady Daniel has 1,003 yards passing, 13 TDs, 2 int., but he’s not expected to play. Freshman Will Hargett has thrown for 292 yards in two games. Trey Taylor has 725 yards rushing, 9 TDs. Wesley Greaves has 27 receptions-468 yards, 7 TDs. Mo Foketi has 3 interceptions. ... Rudder’s EJ Ezar has thrown for 1,664 yards with 14 TDs, 13 int. His favorite targets are Jaquise Martin (29-488, 16.8, 5 TDs) and Kevin Holmes (26-389, 15.0 4 TDs).
Next: Lamar Consolidated at Rudder; A&M Consolidated is open
13-5A-II: Bastrop Cedar Creek at Brenham Cubs, 7 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Cedar Creek 1-7, 1-4: Smithville 0-42; Austin Akins 0-39; Leander 9-37; Pflugerville Connally 28-52; Elgin 14-6; Georgetown East View 7-66; Leander Rouse 16-63; Leander Glenn 14-54. Brenham 6-2, 5-0: Magnolia West 21-45; Magnolia 6-20; Bryan 29-14; Leander Glenn 23-7; Georgetown East View 13-10; Bastrop 31-10; Pflugerville Connally 44-0; Elgin 45-13
Last year: Brenham 49-7
Harris Ratings: Brenham by 42
Radio: KHWI, 1280 AM
Et cetera: Brenham’s Steven Stackhouse has thrown for 778 yards, 6 TDs. Brenham averages only 279.6 yards per game.
Next: Bastrop at Cedar Creek; Brenham at Leander Rouse
10-4A-II: Carthage Bulldogs at Madisonville Mustangs, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Carthage 7-0, 3-0: Crosby 27-24; San Antonio Cornerstone Christian 42-14; Gilmer 28-7; Texarkana Pleasant Grove 31-6; Center 64-18; Jasper 28-0; Rusk 35-14. Madisonville 4-4, 2-1: Diboll 51-20; Liberty 14-42; Teague 35-0; Lorena 16-49; Livingston 14-24; Shepherd 27-18; Rusk 28-31; Center 52-40
Last year: Carthage 56-0
Harris Ratings: Carthage by 38
Radio: KMVL, 1220 AM
Et cetera: Madisonville averages only 30.3 yards passing per game, but 260.8 on the ground led by Jeramiah Burns (116-719, 6.2, 5 TDs) and Blessing Ngene (57-589, 10.3, 10 TDs).
Next: Shepherd at Carthage; Madisonville at Jasper
13-4A-II: Gonzales Apaches at Navasota Rattlers, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Gonzales 2-6, 0-3: El Campo 34-56; Austin Crockett 49-8; Fredericksburg 18-42; Ingleside 19-35; Jarrell 25-14; Giddings 27-41; Smithville 19-35; La Grange 0-34. Navasota 3-5, 1-2: Wharton 49-0; Sealy 30-40; Mexia 63-21; Huffman-Huffman 20-37; Yoakum 20-28; Smithville 28-50; La Grange 33-21; Cuero 14-55
Last year: Navasota 47-36
Harris Ratings: Navasota by 14
Radio: KWBC, 1550 AM & 98.7 FM
Et cetera: Gonzales’ Jarren Johnson has thrown for 951 yards, 4 TDs, 7 int.; Derrick Garza has 502 yards rushing, 5 TDs; Braden Barfield has 6 int. and 19 PBU. ... Navasota’s Ja’marion Fear has 693 yards rushing, 4 TDs and Ja’mar Jessie add 524 yards and 9 TDs. Jessie has thrown for 1,000 yards with 9 TDs, 5 int. John Lee has 26 receptions-367 yards, 2 TDs. Frankedric Powell has 3 int.
Next: Cuero at Gonzales; Navasota at Giddings
11-3A-I: McGregor Bulldogs at Cameron Yoemen, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Thus far: McGregor 2-6, 0-4: Hillsboro 29-34; Mart 7-42; Jarrell 36-17; Clifton 35-20; Rockdale 14-48; Academy 13-21; Troy 28-48; Lorena 0-63. Cameron 3-6, 2-3: Lago Vista 62-64 3OTs; Bellville 26-41; Franklin 21-41; Lake Belton 14-28; Caldwell 70-0; Rockdale 60-23; Academy 28-32; Troy 57-22; Lorena 20-42.
Last year: McGregor 24-16
Harris Ratings: Cameron by 21
Radio: KMIL, 105.1 FM
Et cetera: Cameron’s Ryan Muniz has 1,814 yards passing, 20 TDs, 9 int. Phaibian Bynaum has 810 yards rushing, 13 TDs. Leading receivers are Kason Goolsby 40-435, 2 TDs; Jaidyn Sanchez 32-417, 3 TDs. ... McGregor’s Chad Lorenz has 1,102 yards rushing, 9 TDs and 572 yards passing, 5 TDs, 6 int. McGregor averages 237.6 yards rushing, but only 72.8 passing.
Next: Caldwell at McGregor; Cameron is open
11-3A-I: Troy Trojans at Rockdale Tigers, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Troy 2-6, 2-2: Salado 0-62; Mexia 28-34; Waco Robinson 20-28 2OTs; Franklin 10-65; Lorena 14-55; McGregor 48-28; Cameron 22-57; Caldwell 21-20. Rockdale 4-4, 2-2: La Grange 29-35; Taylor 44-27; Lexington 35-14; Bellville 7-67; McGregor 48-14; Cameron 23-60; Caldwell 34-0; Academy 14-21.
Last year: Rockdale 46-38
Harris Ratings: Rockdale by 25
Radio: KRXT, 98.5 FM
Et cetera: This is Rockdale’s Homecoming. ... Troy’s Steve Jackson has 692 yards rushing, 8.9 avg., 8 TDs. .. Rockdale’s Bladyn Barcak has 1,453 yards passing, 15 TDs, 6 int., and 473 yards rushing, 6 TDs. Robert Owens has 30 receptions for 649 yards (21.6), 8 TDs.
Next: Academy at Troy; Rockdale at Lorena
11-3A-I: Lorena Leopards at Caldwell Hornets, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Lorena 6-2, 4-0: Franklin 20-27; China Spring 13-21; Gatesville 54-0; Madisonville 49-16; Academy 34-17; Troy 55-14; McGregor 63-0; Cameron 42-20. Caldwell 2-6, 0-4: Manor New Tech 54-0; Hempstead 38-6; Royal, 20-26; Giddings 14-28; Cameron 0-70; Rockdale 30-34; Academy 0-49; Troy 20-21.
Last year: Lorena 48-14
Harris Ratings: No line, Lorena is a prohibitive favorite
Radio: KAPN, 107.3 FM
Et cetera: Lorena is ranked eighth in the state in 3A-I by Texas Football. ... Lorena’s Ryne Abel has 1,400 yards passing, 11 TDs, 5 int. Reed Michna has 872 yards rushing, 8.7 avg., 13 TDs. Jadon Porter has 30 receptions-524 yards, 4 TDs and averages 43.7 per punt... Caldwell’s Jamar Hewitt has 942 yards rushing, 5 TDs. Tre Burns has 32 receptions-442 yards, 7 TDs. Caldwell averages 219.5 yards rushing, but only 109.5 passing.
Next: Rockdale at Lorena; Caldwell at McGregor
13-3A-II: Clifton Cubs at Franklin Lions, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Clifton 1-7, 1-3: Bosqueville 6-14; Academy 7-35; Maypearl 0-21; McGregor 0-21; Riesel 21-25; Rogers 28-41; Florence 30-39; Buffalo 33-32. Franklin 9-0, 5-0: Lorena 27-20; Hearne 55-15; Cameron 41-21; Troy 65-10; Lexington 49-12; Riesel 75-13; Rogers 56-7; Florence 73-6; Buffalo 77-3
Last year: Franklin 47-0
Harris Ratings: no line, Franklin is a prohibitive favorite
Et cetera: Franklin is ranked first in Class 3A-II by Texas Football. ... Franklin has rushed for 3,584 yards with Bryson Washington (51-734, 14.3, 11 TDs), Bobby Washington (79-905, 11.5, 15 TDs) and Malcolm Murphy (35-528, 15.1, 6 TDs) leading the way. Darren Daughterty has 3 int. and Brayden Youree has 79 tackles. ... Clifton’s Riley Finney has rushed for 725 yards, 6 TDs and Will Simmons has 703 yards, 6 TDs.
Next: Franklin is open; Lexington at Clifton
13-3A-II: Buffalo Bison at Lexington Eagles, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Buffalo 2-6, 1-3: Elkhart 33-34; Palestine Westwood 19-9; Crockett 42-59; Teague 18-27; Rogers 6-62; Florence 40-37; Clifton 32-33; Franklin 3-77. Lexington 4-4, 2-2: West 7-48; Thrall 38-34; Rockdale 14-35; Marlin 33-21; Franklin 12-49; Riesel 69-24; Rogers 41-43 OT; Florence 47-10
Last year: Buffalo 38-37
Harris Ratings: Lexington by 24
Et cetera: Lexington’s Sheldon Springer has 1,864 yards passing, 15 TDs, 4 int. and 324 yard rushing, 8 TDs; Daylon Jackson has 400 yards rushing, 5 TDs and 29 receptions-433 yards, 5 TDs
Next: Lexington at Clifton; Riesel at Buffalo
11-2A-I: Centerville Tigers at Normangee Panthers, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Normangee 5-4, 3-1: Bremond 49-13; Iola 51-14; Chilton 0-37; Lovelady 6-35; Groesbeck 6-54; Groveton 42-21; Leon 55-0; Grapeland 56-36; Alto 23-56. Centerville 8-1, 4-0: New Waverly 27-14; Corrigan-Camden 19-27 OT; Thorndale 42-28; Palestine Westwood 26-20 OT; Bremond 56-7; Leon 54-8; Alto 38-16; Groveton 56-6; Grapeland 67-8.
Last year: Normangee 56-26
Harris Ratings: Centerville by 17
Radio: KMVL, 100.5 FM
Et cetera: Centerville is ranked 10th in 2A-II by the Harris Ratings.... Centerville’s Paxton Hancock has 1,370 yards rushing, 11 TDs and 80 tackles. Halston French adds 765 yards, 12 TDs
Next: Both teams will be off next week before starting the playoffs.
11-2A-I: Grapeland Sandies at Leon Cougars, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Grapeland 4-5, 1-3: Shelbyville 50-30; Elkhart 14-40; Cayuga 36-20; Kirbyville 14-33; Burkeville 58-22; Alto 14-49; Groveton 56-7; Normangee 36-56; Centerville 8-67. Leon 3-6, 0-4: Rosebud-Lott 22-60; Dawson 22-20; Somerville 38-30; Bruceville-Eddy 14-12; Cayuga 32-6; Centerville 8-54; Normangee 0-55; Alto 0-46; Groveton 26-30.
Last year: Leon 30-8
Harris Ratings: Grapeland by 17
12-2A-I: Hearne Eagles at Thorndale Bulldogs, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Hearne 5-3, 3-1: Trinity 36-6; Franklin 15-55; New Waverly 18-45; Snook 33-0; Holland 2-10; Rosebud-Lott 27-14; Bruceville-Eddy 50-8; Thrall 25-0. Thorndale 7-2, 4-1: Dawson 27-0; Snook 31-6; Centerville 28-42; Milano 49-0; Moody 55-0; Holland 35-10; Rosebud-Lott 23-7; Bruceville-Eddy 40-0; Thrall 35-42
Last year: Hearne 42-18
Harris Ratings: Hearne by 4
Et cetera: Hearne’s Keyshawn Langham has thrown for 587 yards, 10 TDs, 7 int. and rushed for 254 yards. Jabari Dunn has 18 receptions-305 yards and 152 yards rushing. Thorndale’s Coy Stutts has thrown for 1,335 yards, 18 TDs, 5 int. and has 540 yards rushing, 4 TDs; Clason Beasley has 18 receptions-747 yards, 12 TDs
Next: Thorndale is open; Moody at Hearne
10-2A-II: Wortham Bulldogs at Bremond Tigers, 7 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Wortham 5-3, 2-1: Itasca 42-0; Rosebud-Lott 8-41; Dawson 42-30; Cayuga 48-20; Marlin 32-54; Hubbard 52-12; Frost 63-0; Chilton 6-27. Bremond 3-5, 2-1: Normangee 13-49; Axtell 28-36; Milano 24-34; Dawson 40-26; Centerville 7-56; Frost 54-12; Mart 6-52; Hubbard 43-35 OT
Last year: Bremond 64-30
Harris Ratings: Wortham by 21
Et cetera: Wortham’s Tanner Bean has 1,078 yard rushing (9.1 avg.), 17 TDs.
Next: Mart at Wortham; Bremond at Chilton
13-2A-II: Snook Bluejays at Granger Lions, 7 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Granger 6-1, 3-1: Axtell 46-21; Frost 54-12; Rosebud-Lott 31-24; Bartlett 54-20; Milano 7-35; Iola 41-0; Burton 22-28. Snook 3-5, 2-2: Houston Kashmere 43-18; Thorndale 6-31; Thrall 27-49; Hearne 0-33; Iola 6-7; Burton 8-34; Somerville 30-22; Bartlett 56-6
Last year: Snook 50-13
Harris Ratings: Granger by 20
Et cetera: Snook’s Garrett Lero has thrown for 422 yards and rushed for 466 yards with 9 TDs. He also has 45 tackles.
Next: Milano at Snook; Granger at Somerville
13-2A-II: Somerville Yeguas at Bartlett Bulldogs, 7 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Somerville 3-5, 2-2: Hull-Daisetta 38-10; Anderson-Shiro 20-26; Leon 30-38; Huntsville Alpha Omega 20-27; Milano 49-34; Iola 14-13; Burton 6-34; Snook 22-30. Bartlett 2-7, 0-5: Frost 28-12; Menard 0-56; Meridian 37-8; Itasca 6-24; Granger 20-54; Milano 16-33; Iola 12-20; Burton 0-49; Snook 8-56.
Last year: Somerville 34-12
Harris Ratings: Somerville by 41
Et cetera: Somerville’s Johnny Legg has thrown for 1,287 yards, 13 TDs, 6 int., and rushed for 495 yards, 5 TDs. VerKobe Woodberry has 39 receptions-643 yards (17.4), 10 TDs.
Next: Granger at Somerville; Bartlett ends its season Friday
13-2A-II: Burton Panthers at Milano Eagles, 7 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Burton 7-1, 4-0: Holland 32-6; Waco Reicher 20-3; Brazos 42-0; Shiner 0-43; Snook 34-8; Somerville 34-6; Bartlett 49-0; Granger 28-22. Milano 4-4, 2-2: Valley Mills 0-41, Huntsville Alpha Omega 13-3; Bremond 34-24; Thorndale 0-49; Somerville 34-49; Bartlett 33-16; Granger 7-35; Iola 35-22.
Last year: Burton 56-6
Harris Ratings: Burton by 31
Next: Iola at Burton; Milano at Snook
13-A-II: Calvert Trojans at Apple Springs Eagles, 7 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Calvert: 4-2, 1-0: Allen Academy 55-32; St. Joseph 43-51; Penelope 2-0 (by forfeit); Buckholts 2-0 (by forfeit). Conroe Covenant Christian 12-48; Chester 42-28. Apples Springs 2-3, 0-1: Red Oak Ovilla 0-48; Mount Calm 46-40; Tyler King’s Academy 2-0 (forfeit); Irving Faustina Academy 6-56; Oakwood 0-63
SixManFootball.com line: Calvert by 45
Et cetera: Apple Springs canceled the 2020 season after playing only one game because of not enough players. It opened this season with 13 players, mostly with underclassmen who never played football at any level. Apple Springs has an enrollment of 49.
Next: Oakwood at Calvert; Apple Springs at Chester
TAPPS Division III, District 4: Brazos Christian Eagles at The Woodlands Legacy Prep Lions, 7 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Brazos Christian 5-2, 1-1: Hallettsville Sacred Heart 35-24; Bay Area Christian 14-17; Temple Central Texas Christian 55-21; Lutheran North 54-14; Tomball Christian 14-12; Tomball Rosehill Christian 48-0; Cypress Christian 36-41. Legacy Prep: 1-5, 1-1: The Woodlands Christian Academy 13-62; Lubbock Trinity Christian 23-62; Shiner St. Paul 12-32; Houston Northland Christian 28-34; Cypress Christian 6-52; Tomball Christian HomeSchool 14-27.
Last year: Brazos Christian won by forfeit
Et cetera: BC’s Levi Hancock has thrown for 1,371 yards, 21 TDs, 3 int., and rushed for 586 yards, 7 TDs. Ryan Burtin has 32 receptions-554 yards, 9 TDs. Stryker Gay has 86 tackles and Harris Powers 73.
Next: Northland Christian at Brazos Christian; Legacy Prep at Rosehill Christian
TAPPS 6-man Division III, District 5: Baytown Christian Bulldogs at St. Joseph Eagles, 7 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Baytown Christian 6-2, 2-0: Galveston O’Connell 64-19; Houston Westbury Christian 66-16; Corpus Christi Coastal Christian HomeSchool 66-0; Chester 56-0; Pasadena First Baptist 66-72; Brazosport Christian 52-6; Victoria Cobras 30-59; Houston Grace Academy 76-13. St. Joseph 7-2, 2-0: Conroe Covenant 12-66; Waco Methodist 51-6; Allen Academy 90-68; Houston Westbury Christian 65-14; Cedar Park Summit 48-0; Calvert 51-43; Pasadena First Baptist Christian Church, 36-40; Grace Christian 65-19; Brazosport Christian 58-7
Radio: KEDC (88.5 FM)
Last year: St. Joseph 47-0
SixManFootball.com line: St. Joseph by 45
Et cetera: St. Joseph is ranked fifth in III by SixManFootball.com. ... Baytown Christian won the Division III title in 2016 and ’18.
San Antonio Brooks Academy of Science & Engineering Bengals (Independent) at Allen Academy Rams (TAPPS 6-man I/II, District 6), 7 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Brooks Academy 0-4: Rocksprings 6-58; Weatherford Christian 0-61; Austin Achieve 6-37; Brooks Collegiate Academy 31-51. Allen Academy 3-4, 2-1: BVCHEA 50-34; St. Joseph 68-90; Calvert 32-55; Oakwood 52-81; Sugar Land Logos 66-49; Emery/Weiner 0-45; San Antonio Brooks Collegiate 48-0
SixManFootball.com line: Allen Academy by 45
Next: Allen Academy at Conroe Covenant Christian
TAIAO 6-man Division I: BVCHEA Mustangs Austin Royals HomeSchool Royals at Williamson County HomeSchool, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: BVCHEA 6-3, 2-1: Allen Academy 34-50; Victoria Cobras 26-19; Bastrop Tribe 32-48; Northside Lions Sports Association 46-54; Fort Bend Chargers 42-34; Buckholts 49-0; Bellville Faith 55-0; Stephenville Faith 69-29; Austin Royals 44-25. Williamson County 1-6, 0-2: Austin Veritas Academy 0-54; Emery/Weiner 6-51; Bastrop Tribe 31-76; Dallas UME Prep Academy 22-33; San Antonio Jubilee 49-12; Burnet’s Smoking for Jesus Ministry 28-58; San Antonio FEAST 48-58
Last year: Williamson County 70-33
SixManFootball.com line: BVCHEA by 31
Et cetera: BVCHEA is ranked seventh in TAIAO by SixManFootball.com ... BVCHEA’s Pierce Goodwin has thrown for 758 yards, 16 TDs, 4 int., and rushed for 537 yards, 5 TDs. Owen Davis has rushed for 702 yards, 17 TDs and caught 13 passes for 216 yards, 4 TDs. Jake Pote adds 23 receptions-262 yards, 4 TDs and Caleb Kocmoud adds 23 for 280, 6 TDs. ... Williamson County’s Evan O’Grady has 681 yards rushing, 10 TDs