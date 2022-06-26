 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brazos Valley Cavalry FC rallies past Corpus Christi FC 4-1

CORPUS CHRISTI — Corpus Christi FC scored first, but the Brazos Valley Cavalry FC rallied for a 4-1 victory in USL2 play Sunday. Ethan Stevenson scored the first two goals for the Cavalry as they improved to 6-1-1 this season. The Cavalry will play at Houston FC at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

