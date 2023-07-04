The Brazos Valley Bombers fell to the Acadiana Cane Cutters 10-2 on Monday in Youngsville, Louisiana, then shut out the Seguin River Monsters 12-0 on Monday in Seguin to end a stretch of three straight road games tied atop the Texas Collegiate League Standings with the Victoria Generals.

Brazos Valley went into the Fourth of July holiday at 17-9 overall with Victoria at 18-10. The Bombers won the first half at 14-8 and clinched a playoff berth and the right to host in the first round of the playoffs. The red-hot Generals lead the early second-half standings at 5-0 with the Bombers a game and a half behind at 3-1.

On Monday at Fabacher Field in Youngsville, the Bombers and Cane Cutters (11-15, 1-4 second half) entered the seventh inning tied at 1 thanks to Brazos Valley’s Zach Norris and Acadiana’s Chase Richter staging a pitchers’ duel. Norris scattered four hits and two walks with six strikeouts over six innings, while Richter lasted 6 2/3 innings allowing four hits and four walks with three strikeouts.

But as the starters subsided, the Cane Cutters got into the Bombers’ bullpen. They took the lead with two runs in the seventh and blew open the game with seven runs in the eighth.

The Bombers bounced back Tuesday in Seguin with six different players collecting at least two hits and three pitchers combining on a shutout.

Erick Martinez helped lead the offensive onslaught, going 4 for 4 with a run scored, while Ben Columbus went 3 for 6 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs. Casey Sunseri, Cole Modgling, Conner Westinburg and Robert Orpoeza also had two hits each with Sunseri driving in three runs, scoring two and drawing two walks as he raised his season batting average to .362.

On the mound, Zach Williams (2-0) started for Brazos Valley and struck out five over four innings, allowing four hits with no walks. Austin Teel struck out three and gave up one hit over four innings, and Dravin Barber struck out two in a perfect ninth.

The Bombers are off Tuesday and Wednesday then return to the road Thursday at Victoria. They will then play two games against the Rougarou on Friday and Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, before returning home to host the Generals at 7 p.m. Sunday at Edible Field.