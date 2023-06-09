In his first appearance with the Brazos Valley Bombers, Murray State pitcher Malik Pouge mowed through the lineup of the Texas Collegiate League first-place Acadiana Cane Cutter lineup in a 10-1 Bomber win Friday at Edible Field.

In five efficient innings, Pouge drew four first-pitch swings and didn’t allow a walk. Both of the Cane Cutters’ hits came with two outs in the third. Acadiana (6-3) came in leading the TCL in hits (72) and doubles (11).

“You want guys that are going to be pounding the strike zone, especially early, because it gives our offense a chance to settle in,” Bombers head coach James Dillard said. “The more that we get to settle in, the better the offense is going to be and you saw that tonight.”

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound right-hander faced the minimum in the other four innings and was the first Bomber starter this season to go five innings.

Pouge was an expected roster addition for the Bombers, but joined the team late due to prior obligations, Dillard said.

Thanks to early swings, Pouge had plenty of run support.

Leadoff man Casey Sunseri, a Baylor transfer, finished 5 for 6 with two doubles and two singles. He drove in three runs and scored twice. The Bomber second baseman leads the league in batting average, hitting at a .543 clip after Friday’s game. It was his fifth multi-hit game of the season.

Sunseri is a veteran of the TCL, having played for the Bombers (4-4) two summers prior.

“I told Casey, ‘Whatever dream he’s in right now — whatever dream world he’s in — don’t wake up.’ He’s been like that since he got here. This is all familiar for him. This is home for him and he’s settled in and he didn’t miss a beat.”

In the bottom of the first, Bomber two-hole hitter Cole Modgling doubled down the left-field line on the fourth pitch of the game, scoring Sunseri, who led off the game with a single.

A sacrifice fly by outfielder Cole Plowman put the Bombers up 2-0 by the end of the first.

Three consecutive singles in the bottom of the second set the table for Conner Westinburg to score on a wild pitch and Christian Smith Johnson to cross home on a fielder’s choice off Sunseri’s bat.

A six-run fifth put a nail in Brazos Valley’s third home win of the season. Sunseri broke open the inning with a two-RBI single, followed four batters later by another two-RBI base knock off the bat of shortstop Jordan Medellin. A bases-loaded walk drawn by Plowman and an RBI single from Maddox Miesse rounded out the big inning.

The six Cane Cutter pitchers who took the mound Friday walked 10.

Over the Bomber’s last two games, they outscored opponents 25-5.

Acadiana plated one run after Bomber reliever Trent Tompkins hit third baseman Grant Comeaux with the bases loaded.

Brazos Valley sits 1.5 games behind league-leading Acadiana, with another showdown with the Cane Cutters at Edible Field on Saturday at 7 p.m.