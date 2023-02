GIRLS

UIL

Class 6A

Bi-district: Cedar Hill 56, Bryan 37

Class 5A

Bi-district: College Station 68, Killeen Chaparral 38; Killeen 50, A&M Consolidated 49; Montgomery Lake Creek 61, Killeen Shoemaker 47

Area: College Station 51, Georgetown 45

Regional quarterfinals: College Station vs. No. 9 Pflugerville Hendrickson, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Hearne

Class 4A

Bi-district: No. 17 Navasota 72, Sweeny 34; No. 22 Madisonville 66, Longview Spring Hill 23; Caldwell 53, Houston Wheatley 33

Area: Madisonville 56, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 34; Navasota 61, La Vernia 57; Mable Falls 77, Caldwell 15

Regional quarterfinals: Navasota vs. Boerne, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Georgetown East View; Madisonville vs. Jacksonville, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Lufkin Hudson

Class 3A

Bi-district: No. 11 Little River-Academy 44, Franklin 34; Anderson-Shiro 64, Van Vleck 50

Area: Pineywoods Community Academy 48, Anderson-Shiro 43

Class 2A

Bi-district: Hearne 57, Weimar 33; No. 6 Martin’s Mill 56, Centerville 9; Bremond 47, Bruceville-Eddy 29; Mumford 52, West Hardin 18; No. 16 LaPoynor 42, Leon 26; Evadale 55, Burton 50; No. 10 Big Sandy 39, Iola 21; Normangee 66, Hull-Daisetta 50

Area: Hearne 48, Normangee 44; No. 17 LaPoynor 54, Bremond 34, Corsicana; Thrall 29, Mumford 28

Regional quarterfinals: Hearne vs. Evadale, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oak Ridge

Class A

Bi-district: North Zulch 48, Nordheim 15; Prairie Lea 46, Richards 44

Area: Nueces Canyon 45, North Zulch 43

TAPPS

Class 3A

Area: No. 5 Brazos Christian 60, No. 10 Waco Live Oak Classical 30

Regionals: No. 5 Brazos Christian vs. No. 6 Houston North Lutheran, 1 p.m. Saturday, Fayetteville

Class 2A

Bi-district: St. Joseph 40, Austin Waldorf 21

Area: No. 7 Allen Academy 49, Bulverde Bracken 26; Dallas First Baptist Academy 51, St. Joseph 47

Regionals: Allen Academy 54, Conroe Covenant Christian 26

State semifinals: Allen Academy vs. No.1 Hallettsville Sacred Heart or No. 4 Dallas First Baptist, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Waco Robinson

BOYS

Class 5A

Bi-district: Rudder vs. Killeen Shoemaker, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Rockdale; A&M Consolidated vs. Waco University, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rockdale

Class 4A

Bi-district: Madisonville vs. No. 22 Center, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rusk; Navasota vs. La Marque, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Katy

Class 3A

Bi-district: No. 25 Franklin vs. Cameron, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Viking Gym

Class 2A

Bi-district: Mumford vs. Hull-Daisetta, 6 p.m. Monday, Willis; Milano vs. Ganado, 6 p.m. Monday, Fayetteville; No. 25 Frankston vs. Centerville, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Fairfield; Snook vs. No. 9 Big Sandy, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Willis; Bremond vs. Rosebud-Lott, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Bruceville-Eddy; Hearne vs. No. 17 Schulenburg, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Brenham; Iola vs. Evadale, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Brenham; Somerville vs. West Hardin, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Willis

Class A

Bi-district: Calvert vs. Prairie Lea, 6:30 p.m Monday, Hutto; North Zulch vs. Moulton, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Taylor; Richards vs. No. 13 Waelder, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Blinn College

TAPPS

Class 3A

Bi-district: Pasadena First Baptist 52, Brazos Christian 50