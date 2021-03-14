Brazos Valley African American Museum to honor community leaders at fundraiser

The Brazos Valley African American Museum will honor five community leaders and fundraise for its ongoing work at its 20th Annual Appreciation Event at 6 p.m. on March 27.

Museum curator Oliver Wayne Sadberry said the event will include a silent auction and other fundraising opportunities, as well as a keynote address from Ebony Peterson, co-founder of Black Lives Matter B/CS.

“What has always impressed me about the banquet is the coming together of so many diverse people,” Sadberry told The Eagle on Friday afternoon. “Money raised from this event helps support the museum throughout the year.”

The event is virtual for the first time due to the pandemic. On Feb. 29, 2020, 680 people attended the museum’s 19th annual banquet at the College Station Hilton.

“Unfortunately, many local citizens still don’t know the museum is here, yet it is known by the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C,” Sadberry said. He added that the museum will host a traveling exhibit from a division of the Smithsonian Institute in late April, the third such exhibit from the Smithsonian in the past several years.