Brazos Valley African American Museum to honor community leaders at fundraiser

The Brazos Valley African American Museum will honor five community leaders and fundraise for its ongoing work at its 20th Annual Appreciation Event at 6 p.m. on March 27.
Museum curator Oliver Wayne Sadberry said the event will include a silent auction and other fundraising opportunities, as well as a keynote address from Ebony Peterson, co-founder of Black Lives Matter B/CS.
“What has always impressed me about the banquet is the coming together of so many diverse people,” Sadberry told The Eagle on Friday afternoon. “Money raised from this event helps support the museum throughout the year.”
The event is virtual for the first time due to the pandemic. On Feb. 29, 2020, 680 people attended the museum’s 19th annual banquet at the College Station Hilton.
“Unfortunately, many local citizens still don’t know the museum is here, yet it is known by the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C,” Sadberry said. He added that the museum will host a traveling exhibit from a division of the Smithsonian Institute in late April, the third such exhibit from the Smithsonian in the past several years.
Peterson said she was “shocked and honored” to be asked to keynote the museum’s annual event because she was born and raised in the area, and because her grandfather, Hayward “Big Pete” Peterson, helped raise funds to build and operate the museum.
“For people to take notice of my work, it means a lot that it’s not going unnoticed. I’m just going to continue to work hard not only for my community but for the whole Brazos Valley,” Peterson said.
Sadberry said the museum’s banquet will honor five local residents for their community engagement efforts: Helen Chavarria, former Bryan City Council member; Essie Childers, Blinn College; Al Pulliam of the Texas A&M Foundation; Anjuli “A.J.” Renold, executive director of the Heart of Texas chapter of the Red Cross; and the Rev. Derron Robinson from the Bryan school district.
