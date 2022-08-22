Texas high school football is back! The Brazos Sports PrepsCast crew kicks off this season with a conversation with Dave Campbell's Texas Football's Matt Stepp on the Brazos Valley's outlook this fall.
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: DCTF's Matt Stepp joins to preview the upcoming Brazos Valley football season
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan police said Anderson Ariel Martinez-Herrera, 18, from Bryan, was arrested in Del Rio on Monday in connection to a Sunday murder in Bryan.
A 7-year-old girl from Bryan has been safely located after an Amber Alert was issued earlier Wednesday, according to the Bryan Police Departme…
The film "Standing Room Only: The Legend of the 12th Man," a comprehensive documentary on the history of Texas A&M’s tradition of the 12th…
Almost 500 students and their families attended Meet the Teacher at Creek View Elementary in College Station on Monday evening, where students…
Three men buried the children, ages 5 to 14, along with their bus driver in an old moving van. The victims were able to dig their way out more than a day later.
Bryan, College Station, Hearne and Navasota school districts all received B ratings Monday when the Texas Education Agency released its accoun…
Exquisite 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Southern Pointe from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Richmond offers an open concept floor pla…
Thursday brought a sight many in the Brazos Valley have been waiting months to see: rain.
"We are very pleased that our new unwoke school board has made these changes," a speaker said at a school board meeting. "This is just the beginning, I hope."
The 12-year-old suffered a fractured skull when he fell from a bunk bed at his dormitory at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.