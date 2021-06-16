Brazos County receives $22.26 million in federal pandemic relief funds

The Brazos County Commissioners Court formally accepted more than $22.26 million in federal economic recovery funds at its regular meeting Tuesday morning. Though the commissioners set no official plan for using the funds, county leaders said infrastructure improvements, mental health resources, broadband internet access and recovering costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to be key focus areas for the money.
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, enacted in March, includes billions in funds set aside to help counties and other jurisdictions address a range of fiscal needs and challenges directly or indirectly related to the pandemic – including systemic and endemic public health challenges.
Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said after Tuesday’s meeting that the county is working to hire a grant consulting firm to assist with ensuring the funds are spent properly according to the federal bill’s regulations.
“We have the money now, but we want to be very careful in how we spend it,” Peters said. He added that broadband infrastructure is one of his top priorities for the funds, noting that the pandemic increased stress on existing structures and showed the need for widespread high-speed internet access for all ages.
Peters and Precinct 2 Commissioner Russ Ford have been part of a team of civic leaders working this year to bring an acute residential mental health facility to the Bryan-College Station area. While that process continues, Ford and Peters said they hope some of the funds approved Tuesday could go toward the county and region’s efforts to improve mental health resources.
“My hope is that maybe we could help use some of those funds to get a facility here. It’s important to Brazos County and the surrounding counties to get a facility that’s closer,” Peters said, before adding the caveat that the grant consultants’ counsel will play a role in determining exactly how the funds can be spent.
Ford said workshop sessions will be key for county leaders, stakeholders and residents to set the course for how the money is spent in Brazos County.
“I’m hoping that there will be an opportunity to help businesses that have been affected by the pandemic – that we could set up some ways for them to get back on their feet,” Ford said. He added the hopes the commissioners court will set aside approximately $5 million for bolstering rural broadband access.
“We don’t want to run that, to be the service provider ourselves, but we can provide infrastructure and then lease it back to service providers,” Ford said. “The pandemic has made it so acutely evident that people could not work from home, and in some cases kids couldn’t do school, if they were out in certain areas of the county.”
Brazos County’s official funding receipt from the American Rescue Plan Act is for $22,260,775. Ford and Peters both said that some of the money could also be used to address stormwater and other flooding challenges. Peters said the process for determining how the funds will be used will occur in the coming weeks and months.