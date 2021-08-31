Brazos County Judge Steve Smith makes transition to Waco appellate court

The job of an appellate judge is completely different than a trial judge, Smith said. The new position mainly involves reviewing records, reading the law, and writing opinions on issues presented in appeals. There may be a couple days a month in which Smith will need to hear oral arguments, but aside from that he will be working out of a small office in the Brazos County Courthouse.

The new role in the judicial system is something that Smith said he is looking forward to. The work is something that Smith thinks will keep his mind sharp and is a challenge he is ready to tackle.

Before the position on the appellate court became available, Smith said he was planning on closing out his career at the end of next year. Smith said he sees this new role as an opportunity for Brazos County to have a presence on the court. He said that in the 10th Court’s nearly 100-year history only one other judge has been from Brazos County, which is the district’s second-largest county.

“I’m looking forward to it,” he said of his new position. “It wasn’t something that I expected but when it became available I had some encouragement to do so. I’m humbled and honored to get the opportunity to do it.”

In 2012, Smith ran unsuccessfully for chief justice of the 10th Court of Appeals.