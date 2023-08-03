The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of an apparent homicide after the body was discovered Wednesday on Pleasant Hill Road in rural Brazos County.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim is Brandon Hall, 41, and his cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound following the investigation of a suspicious death.

There is no known threat or danger to the public, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office is asking that anyone with information about the case should contact Sergeant Stumpf at 979-361-4952 or Mstumpf@brazoscountytx.gov.