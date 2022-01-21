The Brazos County Health District will no longer report the number of local COVID-19 cases; health department officials announced the change due to the health district being unable to “keep up” with the increase in cases, according to Dr. Seth Sullivan, the Brazos County Health Authority, during a press conference via Zoom on Friday.
The decision comes as the county recorded an all-time high of 734 new COVID-19 cases among county residents, with 6,134 positive test results reported by health care providers still awaiting confirmation. The previous high for new cases in a single day was 533 on Jan. 7. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County also was a new high, climbing to 3,697 cases.
“When we have about 7,000 active cases or so, clearly we can’t keep up with the number of cases that are available to do case investigations that we were able to try to keep up previously,” Sullivan said.
The county COVID-19 dashboard will no longer operate to relay the daily COVID case count, with the changes taking effect Monday. The health district is directing their case reporting to the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS), which the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) directly reports from.
According to a press release from the district, “NEDSS is used by DSHS Region 7, which Brazos County is a part of, and other health departments across the state. The transition of reporting cases from NEDSS directly will provide the community with a real-time report of COVID-19 in Brazos County.”
“This is really the best way to be accurate with the numbers that are out there,” Sullivan said. “With that reality we are at a situation where we can rely on this information and we have been able to vet it over the past month. We have been able to do some testing and sampling from our side to ensure that [NEDSS] is accurate … that is the information that we will be reporting moving forward.”
Sullivan pressed this decision is not about “giving up” on reporting the data.
“Do we see this as a signal of ‘giving up?’ This is not about giving up. I wouldn’t want to convey to anybody that this is not important; that this is not something we shouldn’t be tracking or looking at. This is really a different part of the pandemic,” he said. “We have so many cases, that we just can’t do this. I just don’t know how else to say it, we can’t possibly with the resources that we have.”
He noted that this is “not just unique to Brazos County, this is a very widespread issue.”
Sullivan confirmed public officials had been notified of this decision a few weeks ago.
During the virtual press conference, Sullivan was asked where the COVID-19 relief funding will be utilized, if it is not being used to report on case count.
“There is a reality that we are now three years into this pandemic and we have a lot of information that is available to us; and we have to convey what is available, and we have to understand that with the resources that are available … and that [COVID relief] funding is finite,” he said. “That funding does not go on forever, and we have to make decisions about the best way to use the resources that are available. But we would need many, many, many more bodies and personnel to be able to investigate 7,000 active cases. That is just an estimate and that is not even feasible, that is not even possible, so we just have to face that reality. And the frustration that we are not able to do that anymore is understandable, and I wish we could.”
He said consideration was made about what the best use of funding and resources are right now.
“The health district is and has always been there to serve the public health,” he said. “There is a lot of things we do outside of COVID-19 as well, that we need to maintain doing: with restaurant inspections and STI clinics, and with the support that we do for tuberculosis control in town, and other vaccine clinics that we do outside of COVID-19.”
Sullivan also urged that the health district will “still be investigating deaths, hospitalizations, and how many COVID cases are in hospitals.”
“We have to take a step back to recognize that this is going to continue to evolve,” he said. “Today is a change, but there will be more changes in the future as well to convey what is important and we are committed to doing that. When we see changes that are significant or impactful, we will communicate that.”
Sullivan said that they still have an epidemiologist to gather data, and “will be sure to convey what [data] is important” to the public.
Sara Mendez, the health district's support service manager, said COVID case information will not be provided on a daily basis.
“We will be able to provide information, as Dr. Sullivan said, if we see that there are concerns with increase of hospitalizations or deaths and things like that, but it won’t be a daily update of demographics and what we are seeing,” she said. “Our plan is to directly link our website to the DSHS dashboard, so our COVID information will be coming directly from there.”
Mary Parrish, the workforce development coordinator and public information officer for the health district, said the link to NEDSS/DSHS from the health district’s website will be up sometime next week.
“It is going to be a little bit of trial and error with formatting, but when we have it up, we will definitely put that out on our social media,” she said. “We just ask that you be a little patient with us as we try to figure out what system works best and is the clearest for people to follow.”
Sullivan said the health district’s website will have links to the source of information “that has been vetted and is accurate.”
To view the health district website, visit brazoshealth.org.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 1,108 as of Tuesday, the last date for which figures were posted.
Brazos County officials confirmed 39,673 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020. Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 35,604 cases were considered recovered as of Friday.
Fifty-five Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday, one more than the day before, for treatment of symptoms related to the virus. There have been a total of 372 deaths attributable to COVID-19, according to Brazos County's official tally.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.34% on Friday.
Health officials said 475,541 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 105 new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Friday. To date, health officials have reported 6,355 total probable cases.