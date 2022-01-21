Brazos County Health District will no longer report the number of local COVID-19 cases

“There is a reality that we are now three years into this pandemic and we have a lot of information that is available to us; and we have to convey what is available, and we have to understand that with the resources that are available … and that [COVID relief] funding is finite,” he said. “That funding does not go on forever, and we have to make decisions about the best way to use the resources that are available. But we would need many, many, many more bodies and personnel to be able to investigate 7,000 active cases. That is just an estimate and that is not even feasible, that is not even possible, so we just have to face that reality. And the frustration that we are not able to do that anymore is understandable, and I wish we could.”