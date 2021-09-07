Brazos County Commissioners Court adopts $310 million 2021-22 budget, decreased tax rate

“We held the line on raises and didn’t do anything and everybody accepted that last year,” Peters said. “And I think probably that’s kind of the way it was with most businesses — that’s what they had to do. But by doing it, we’re still in pretty good shape this year.”

The property tax rate of $0.4935 per 100 valuation that the court adopted is lower than the current rate of $0.495. Even so, the county is expected to see an increase in tax revenue mostly due to new property but also some that was caused by increasing values of previously existing properties.

“We certainly try not to tax any more than what we have to to balance the budget,” Peters explained. “And so it was a slight decrease in the rate but I think it is something that we need to do when we can, and we felt like we could this time and still have the county provide the functions that we need to provide.”