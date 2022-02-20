 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brazos Christian senior earns appointment to US Military Academy
Stryker Joseph Gay of Caldwell has been accepted into the the Class of 2026 at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York.

The senior at Brazos Christian School in Bryan was nominated for the appointment by U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions of Waco and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

