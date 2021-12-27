bowl story

Boise State has pulled out of the Barstool Arizona Bowl and shut down all team activities due to COVID-19 issues within the program.

The Broncos were scheduled to play Central Michigan at Arizona Stadium on Friday but instead was hit with coronavirus issues coming out of the Christmas break.

Arizona Bowl organizers are seeking a replacement for Boise State.

Washington State is available to play and would have relatively short travel after Miami pulled out of the Sun Bowl in El Paso on Friday.

Central Michigan also could play the Cougars in the Sun Bowl, which will be broadcast on CBS while the Arizona Bowl will be streamed on title sponsor Barstool Sports’ multiple platforms.

The Arizona Bowl is the fifth bowl to be impacted by COVID-19 cases and other roster issues within participating programs. The Military and Fenway bowls were canceled earlier this week, while the Gator Bowl replaced Texas A&M with Rutgers after the Aggies withdrew. Boston College had to pull out against East Carolina in the Military Bowl and Virginia had to cancel on SMU in the Fenway Bowl.