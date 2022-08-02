VICTORIA – The Victoria Generals showed their late-season success against the Brazos Valley Bombers was no fluke, opening the Texas Collegiate League playoffs with a 12-8 victory Tuesday night at Riverside Stadium.

The Bombers won the regular-season series with the Generals 7-5, but Victoria won four of the last five. The Generals kept it going, scoring seven runs in the first inning. Game 2 in the best-of-3 series will be at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Edible Field.

The Generals (26-17-1) had seven hits in the first inning. Leadoff batter Jackson Hardy hit a home run. Malachi Lott capped the scoring with a two-run homer. Victoria scored all but one run with two outs. Blake Bean had an RBI single and Brandon Galindo followed with a two-run single to make it 5-0.

The Bombers (30-17) scored in the next three innings to pull within 7-5. Ben Harmon had a sacrifice fly in the second to plate Shelby Becker who had a leadoff single. The Bombers scored three in the third as Tyner Hughes had a double and Brayden Evans added a triple. Becker had an RBI double in the fourth.

Victoria answered with two runs in the bottom of the fourth on back-to-back RBI doubles by Reed Spenrath and Blake Bean to make it 9-2. That chased Bombers’ starting pitcher Ben Bosse who was touched for 12 hits and nine runs, six of them earned.

The Generals had 17 hits, four by Spenrath. Hardy had three hits, while Adam Becker, Bean and Galindo had two each. Generals’ starting pitcher Hunter Murray was touched for eight hits and five runs in four innings, but a trio of General relievers allowed only three hits and three runs in five innings.

Hughes was 4 for 6 for the Bombers and Shelby Becker was 3 for 5 with two runs batted in.

Acadiana grabbed a 6-1 victory over the Baton Rouge (19-22-1) in the other series’ opener. John Gray and Nicholas Judice combined to pitch a three-hitter for the Cane Cutters (24-20).