Bombers walk off Acadiana in 6-5 win

The Brazos Valley Bombers produced back-to-back RBI doubles in the bottom of the ninth for a 6-5 walk-off win over the Acadiana Cane Cutters in Texas Collegiate League play at Edible Field on Friday.

Heading into the ninth inning trailing 5-4, Brazos Valley designated hitter Casey Sunseri walked, setting up an RBI double by Shelby Becker that tied the game. Center fielder Grayson Tatrow followed with a double that one-hopped the fence in left center and brought home Becker for the winning run.

“I felt comfortable at the plate, even though it wasn’t the best day for me personally,” Tatrow said. “But I got a leverage count, and he attacked me, and I punished it. It was definitely a fun game for sure.”

Texas A&M pitcher Joseph Menefee made his fourth start of the TCL season for the Bombers, allowing a run in the top of the first on a ground-out by cleanup hitter Ben VanCleve. Menefee faced one over the minimum through the second and third innings, striking out the side in the third. The two hits off the Aggie reliever were a leadoff single by Ethan Lege in the first at-bat of the game and a two-out single in the top of the third by Carson Jones.