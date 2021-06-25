Bombers walk off Acadiana in 6-5 win

The Brazos Valley Bombers produced back-to-back RBI doubles in the bottom of the ninth for a 6-5 walk-off win over the Acadiana Cane Cutters in Texas Collegiate League play at Edible Field on Friday.
Heading into the ninth inning trailing 5-4, Brazos Valley designated hitter Casey Sunseri walked, setting up an RBI double by Shelby Becker that tied the game. Center fielder Grayson Tatrow followed with a double that one-hopped the fence in left center and brought home Becker for the winning run.
“I felt comfortable at the plate, even though it wasn’t the best day for me personally,” Tatrow said. “But I got a leverage count, and he attacked me, and I punished it. It was definitely a fun game for sure.”
Texas A&M pitcher Joseph Menefee made his fourth start of the TCL season for the Bombers, allowing a run in the top of the first on a ground-out by cleanup hitter Ben VanCleve. Menefee faced one over the minimum through the second and third innings, striking out the side in the third. The two hits off the Aggie reliever were a leadoff single by Ethan Lege in the first at-bat of the game and a two-out single in the top of the third by Carson Jones.
Meanwhile, the Bombers (11-11) provided early run support thanks to Sunseri, who scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the first and hit a two-run double in the second, scoring Aggie Zane Schmidt and right fielder Brett Squires for a 3-1 lead.
Acadiana got a run back in the fourth and tied the game in the sixth on VanCleve’s solo home run.
Errors almost were the Bomber’s undoing. With one out in the top of the seventh, reliever Taylor Pendley followed a walk with a throwing error on a pick-off attempt to first, allowing Cane Cutter catcher Austin Trahan later to score on a sacrifice fly to center by shortstop Mateo Beltran.
Acadiana (7-9) added an insurance run in the top of the eighth when a drifting pop-up by Peyton LeJeune fell on the outfield grass as outfielders and shortstop Bobby Lada couldn’t decide who would make the play. Jones, who reached on a leadoff walk, scored on the miscue.
The Bombers cut into the Cane Cutters’ lead when Tatrow hit a leadoff triple and scored on Ryan Snell’s single in the bottom of the eighth.
Acadiana reliever Matthew Adams gave up two hits over three innings. He threw 40 pitches, 32 for strikes.