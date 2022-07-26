 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bombers suffer shutout on road as Rougarou cruise to 9-0 victory

  • 0

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Brazos Valley Bombers fell behind early and couldn’t rally against the Baton Rouge Rougarou, losing 9-0 in Texas Collegiate League action Tuesday at Pete Goldsby Field.

The Rougarou (17-20-1) scored a run in the third, two more in the fourth and three in the fifth for a 6-0 lead. They tacked on three more runs in the eighth as center fielder Cameron Yadon, the No. 9-hole hitter, went 5 for 5 with three RBIs, two runs scored and two steals.

The first-place Bombers (27-15) managed just two hits — singles by Jackson Cobb and Vinny Saumuell.

The teams will play again at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert