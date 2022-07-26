Bombers suffer shutout on road as Rougarou cruise to 9-0 victory

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Brazos Valley Bombers fell behind early and couldn’t rally against the Baton Rouge Rougarou, losing 9-0 in Texas Collegiate League action Tuesday at Pete Goldsby Field.
The Rougarou (17-20-1) scored a run in the third, two more in the fourth and three in the fifth for a 6-0 lead. They tacked on three more runs in the eighth as center fielder Cameron Yadon, the No. 9-hole hitter, went 5 for 5 with three RBIs, two runs scored and two steals.
The first-place Bombers (27-15) managed just two hits — singles by Jackson Cobb and Vinny Saumuell.
The teams will play again at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.