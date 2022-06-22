Bombers slip past Generals in extra innings

VICTORIA — Brazos Valley’s Brandon Bishop’s sacrifice fly in the top of the 11th inning drove in Shelby Becker for the winning run as the Bombers beat the Victoria Generals 3-2 on Wednesday in Texas Collegiate League play.

Davis Powell’s RBI single in the top of the ninth gave the Bombers a 2-1 lead. With two outs in the top of the ninth, Brazos Valley’s Mike Adair and Robert Antonettie reached on back-to-back errors. Powell then singled in Adair for the go-ahead run.

But the Generals answered with a run in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings.