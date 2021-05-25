Boba
College Station police arrested and charged a man Saturday in the shooting death of Cameron Gray at the H-E-B on Texas Avenue in College Stati…
A Navasota man has been identified as the person fatally shot Friday evening in a College Station parking lot, authorities said.
Texas A&M head baseball coach Rob Childress is out after 16 seasons, with the school opting not to renew his contract, which will expire o…
A 21-year-old College Station man died Sunday after he was shot by police at an apartment complex, authorities said.
A Bryan man remained in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday after he allegedly led police on a foot chase and punched a jail deputy in the arm after his arrest.
She is charged with driving while intoxicated — third or more, a third-degree felony that could be punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
A College Station man remained in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after he was arrested on a third driving while intoxicated charge.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order midday Tuesday that forbids most local government entities from requiring masks; the order will take effect Friday. Local leaders responded to the order in interviews Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Event leaders said in interviews that this year’s rodeo will pay tribute to the late Sammy and Pete Catalena.
A Bryan man accused of shooting at police during a standoff in College Station, a Caldwell man who allegedly sexually abused a child over the course of two years and three men authorities said robbed two at a local hotel were among those indicted.