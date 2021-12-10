Bob Dole honored by presidents, family, friends in Washington National Cathedral

President Biden listed off several of Dole’s accomplishments in the Senate, focusing on times when he crossed the aisle to work with liberal senators to help fight hunger, to bring down barriers affecting people with disabilities and to help save Social Security.

It was a theme that ran through Biden’s speech as he used his friendship with Dole, and some of Dole’s last essays, to urge for less infighting in American politics and a greater attempt to find common ground and compromise.

“As long as we see each other not as enemies, but as neighbors and colleagues. As long as we remember that we’re here not to tear down, but to build up. As long as you remember that, then taps will never sound for Bob Dole,” Biden said. “For Bob will be with us always.”