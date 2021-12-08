Board rules Astroworld lawsuits to be handled by one judge

ASM Global’s attorneys have asked that all discovery in the lawsuits — when attorneys can request or obtain documents or other information or depose witnesses — be halted until the state panel issues a ruling.

Attorneys for ASM Global didn’t immediately return emails Wednesday seeking comment.

Coon said he believes the company's request is no longer needed. If the state panel were to issue a decision, it would overrule the local order.

“Harris County has already addressed that with this order. So, if the (Texas) Supreme Court did anything now, they would just be meddling,” Coon said.

Earlier this week, Scott's attorneys also filed his first response to several of the lawsuits, denying the accusations against him and asking that the cases be dismissed.

Coon said Scott’s denial of the accusations and his request for dismissal are standard in such lawsuits and similar to an individual entering a not guilty plea at the start of a criminal case.

Scott and the event organizers are the focus of a criminal investigation by Houston police. No one has been charged, and no timetable has been set for when the investigation would be completed.

Scott’s attorney had previously reached out to the families of the 10 who died, offering to pay for their loved ones’ funeral costs. Several of the families turned down the offer.