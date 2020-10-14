 Skip to main content
Trout Fishing in the Fall
Trout Fishing in the Fall

Just a little video from 906 Outdoors in Michigan's U.P.   Brookies with veteran brook trout fisherman, Marty Kiepke.

I've got lot's of great memories of time in Michigan especially in the colorful autumn forest. 

