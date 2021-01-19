The Big Bird Visitors

It isn't often we see the resident Bald Eagles at the ranch even though the river is just a half mile away. We stocked some tilapia in the pond back in April to help with weed control and they grew fast and big over the summer. Tilapia are a wonderful addition to a weed choked pond because they grow and reproduce quickly. The bass feed upon the tilapia fry and the weeds get controlled without chemicals.
Tilapia do not present a invasive species threat because they typically do not survive through the cold winter. The tilapia began to struggle with the cold about two weeks ago and became an easy meal for the big birds of prey proving nothing goes to waste in nature...