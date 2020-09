It happens every year but it still thrills me to see dozens of hummingbirds stopping at my feeders every September on their way south for the winter. The little hummers will stick around until they can ride the next big push of cold north air to the coast and on across the Gulf of Mexico to bask in the tropical sun until spring..

