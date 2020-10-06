Reel Recovery "FISH-A-THON"

Reel Recovery's mission is to help men living with cancer by introducing them to the healing powers of the sport of fly-fishing, while providing a safe, supportive environment to explore their personal experiences of cancer with others who share their stories.

In lieu of our usual in-person events, we are launching our first ever Fish-A-Thon! During the entire month of October we are inviting everyone in our community to take a day and go fish. We're asking friends and family to support our efforts by making a donation. What better way in these challenging times to have a fun, safe and meaningful day on the water to help Reel Recovery serve more men living with cancer.