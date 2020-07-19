"Bugs Buddy" that little gray cat has quickly become the favorite critter on the whole ranch to me. Meanwhile I put my very inexpensive DIY screens on the back windows.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ranch House Rehab: Episode 51, DIY Screen Door

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.