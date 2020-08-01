You are the owner of this article.
FishTales: Timing is Everything
In early August of 2015 on a return trip to the Brazos river below Lake Whitney we found low water and small bass the only willing takers of the fly we were flinging. Our objective for this Friday's fly flinging was big striped bass of which Lake Whitney and the Brazos river below it are known to produce. The whitebass and stripers were no where to be found until the power plant fired up and the water gushing from the dam raised the river about three feet. Just watch what happens next..

