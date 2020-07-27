I've got to up and on the road by 5AM to be on the lake by 6AM for that very slim chance of putting a hybrid striper or whitebass on the fly as they chase shad to the shore in a feeding frenzy. Like so many mornings before the whitebass didn't cooperate so we shifted gears and started looking for black bass and sunfish.  What a beautiful morning and just what I needed to start Friday off right!

