I've got to up and on the road by 5AM to be on the lake by 6AM for that very slim chance of putting a hybrid striper or whitebass on the fly as they chase shad to the shore in a feeding frenzy. Like so many mornings before the whitebass didn't cooperate so we shifted gears and started looking for black bass and sunfish. What a beautiful morning and just what I needed to start Friday off right!
FishTales: TGIF @ Lake Somerville..
Ben Tedrick
