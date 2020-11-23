FishTales: River of Peace

This far south in the U.S. we have a pretty good fall/winter growing season so I've been busy working pastures getting them ready for a winter planting of oats and rye. My small garden tractor really bucks and jumps over the rough parts of the pasture where the feral hogs have torn up the grass to get to the roots, grubs and whatever else they eat underneath the surface. After several days of getting bounced and kicked like a soccer ball I was really in need of some peace and quiet. Thank the Lord I know where that peace and quiet can be found not to far from home...