Even back in 2015 when Saturday rolled around you can bet I'm out and about looking for adventure. Come on along as J-Moe and I kayak up Jerdelle creek looking for bass and sunfish on the still flooded Lake Somerville. The high temperature for the August day was 102 so we put the trip to bed just after lunchtime..

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.