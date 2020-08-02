FishTales: August 2, 2014 A Cool Start

In August of 2014 after so many "drier than normal" years recently and the usual hot Texas summers it is so nice to have the blessing of timely rain to keep everything green and growing. Lakes and rivers are on the upswing which puts a bright outlook on the future because most everything benefits from plentiful rain. To start the month of August on a cool note with night time temperatures around 68 degrees and the high barely reaching 90 just adds to the blessing. With weather like this staying at home just wasn't an option...

Ben Tedrick Follow Ben Tedrick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today