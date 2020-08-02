You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FishTales: August 2, 2014 A Cool Start
0 comments

FishTales: August 2, 2014 A Cool Start

Only $3 for 13 weeks

In August of 2014 after so many "drier than normal" years recently and the usual hot Texas summers it is so nice to have the blessing of timely rain to keep everything green and growing. Lakes and rivers are on the upswing which puts a bright outlook on the future because most everything benefits from plentiful rain. To start the month of August on a cool note with night time temperatures around 68 degrees and the high barely reaching 90 just adds to the blessing. With weather like this staying at home just wasn't an option...

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ranch House Rehab: The Final Episode

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do