BuckTales: Game Cam Gold

Ya' gotta know the what, when & where to proper game camera placement if you want this kind of results in ten days (November 7th thru 17th, 2020). It helps to know where and when the animals travel through an area looking for food sources and good cover for bedding. Where whitetail deer (especially the bucks) are concerned finding rubs and scrapes will go a long way to getting the most elusive of the herd on camera. That's what I've done here with this inexpensive trial camera by placing it watching over a fresh scrape on the game trail leading to a feeder. Racoons, fox, coyotes and deer all captured on video...