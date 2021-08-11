 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blinn's Diego Berlingeri, Marco Rodriguez Jr. named to the men's soccer All-Region 14 team
0 comments

Blinn's Diego Berlingeri, Marco Rodriguez Jr. named to the men's soccer All-Region 14 team

  • 0

Blinn goalkeeper Diego Berlingeri and midfielder Marco Rodriguez Jr. were named to the All-Region 14 team on Tuesday. The men’s soccer team will open the season against Northeast Texas Community College on Aug. 28 before hosting Tyler Junior College at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Rankin Field.

Blinn college athletics logo
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert