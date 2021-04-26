 Skip to main content
Blinn guard Davion Coleman signs with Texas State
Guard Davion Coleman signed a letter of intent to play at Texas State, the Blinn men’s basketball team announced on Monday. Coleman led the Buccaneers to the Region XIV quarterfinals with 21 points per game and 3.7 rebounds per game. The freshman also earned first team all-region and all-conference honors this season.

