Blinn esports team defeats Florida Gateway, 3-0

The Blinn College esports team picked up its fifth Overwatch win of the season with a 3-0 triumph over Florida Gateway College on Tuesday.

The Buccaneers’ Overwatch squad is now 5-1 overall.

Competing for Blinn were Gabe Lopez, Pierce Ray, William Rossley, Cesar Chogoya, Hayden Evans, and George Francis.

The Buccaneers will play their next Overwatch match when they face Trinity Valley Community College at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 1. Blinn also has a Valorant tilt scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday against Western Technical College.