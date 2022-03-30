 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blinn esports team defeats Florida Gateway, 3-0

  • 0
blinn player

George Francis helped Blinn defeat Florida Gateway College on Tuesday

The Blinn College esports team picked up its fifth Overwatch win of the season with a 3-0 triumph over Florida Gateway College on Tuesday.

The Buccaneers’ Overwatch squad is now 5-1 overall.

Competing for Blinn were Gabe Lopez, Pierce Ray, William Rossley, Cesar Chogoya, Hayden Evans, and George Francis.

The Buccaneers will play their next Overwatch match when they face Trinity Valley Community College at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 1. Blinn also has a Valorant tilt scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday against Western Technical College.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert