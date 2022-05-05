The Blinn College District has been recognized as a 2022 Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges Award winner by the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) and Diverse: Issues in Higher Education.

The Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges Award recognizes community and technical colleges with an exceptional commitment to workplace diversity. Diverse: Issues in Higher Education scores candidates in categories such as family friendliness, salary/benefits, and professional development opportunities.

Blinn will be recognized during NISOD’s International Conference on Teaching and Leadership Excellence May 28-31. The College District also was named a promising place to work in community colleges in 2017 and 2020.

“This award symbolizes Blinn’s continued commitment to its core values, including collaboration, diversity, excellence, and respect,” said Dr. Mary Hensley, Chancellor of the Blinn College District. “We are honored to accept this recognition and to continue to provide faculty, staff, and students a welcoming environment where they can grow and achieve.”

To create a welcoming campus environment, Blinn listens and incorporates feedback from employees and students. One such initiative, Blinn’s FutureWorks Academy, is a two-semester leadership development program open to all full-time faculty, staff, and administrators, that teaches members about Blinn, its priorities, and how it operates. Class members also develop programs that support student success.

In addition to FutureWorks, Blinn offers a mentoring program for new faculty; the Blinn Navigators program, in which faculty and staff serve as points of contact for students and direct them toward academic and student support resources; and a wide array of faculty professional development opportunities.

