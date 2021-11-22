Blinn College moves forward with plans for new administration building at Bryan campus

The facility will also house the campus police department, administration offices, campus bookstore and the student services currently located in the Central Administrative Services Building at the Tejas Center. The plans also include the construction of a coffee shop and grab-and-go dining facility and associated parking with 150 spaces.

“We are planning to move all of those departments into this facility, and we are still trying to figure out the programming that will go into the building,” Bray said. “That is part of what the architect will help us finalize once we go into that contract as we are targeting a way to consolidate our non-academic services.”

Bray said the building is not expected to house classrooms but will be used for academic advising, enrollment services, financial aid and other student services.

This construction project is the first of three phases of Blinn’s districtwide facilities master plan, which can be viewed at blinn.edu/master-plan. The plan was approved by trustees in May.