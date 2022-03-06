Blinn College livestock judging team wins San Antonio Livestock Exposition

Blinn College won the team competition and placed three individual competitors in the top five at the San Antonio Livestock Exposition’s junior college livestock contest Feb. 26.

Blinn totaled 4,712 points, ahead of second-place South Plains College with 4,670 points and third-place Redlands Community College with 4,661.

Blinn’s Quensey Torrez placed second with 962 points, while John Reaves (957 points) and Kevin Jendrusch (948 points) were third and fifth, respectively. Blinn’s Kelton Poe was sixth (948 points), Kace LeRow was 14th (933 points), and Maddison Brinkman was 21st (923 points).

Blinn will end the 2021-22 judging season at the Houston Livestock Show judging contest on March 14.