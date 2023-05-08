OUR POLICY: If you know of someone sports-related in the Brazos Valley about to have a birthday, email, mail or fax us the name of the person, what sport he or she plays and where they go to school or what city they live in. Also include the date and year of birth. The person must be at least 13 years old. Birthday information and photos can be emailed to sports@theeagle. com. Please send pictures in jpg format. PicturesWILL NOTbe returned.