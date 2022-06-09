Big first inning lifts River Monsters over Bombers 10-5

The Seguin River Monsters used a six-run first inning to beat the Brazos Valley Bombers 10-5 at Edible Field on Thursday night in the Texas Collegiate League.

The teams will meet again at 7:05 p.m. Friday before the Bombers travel to face the Victoria Generals at 7:05 p.m. Sunday. The Bombers (4-3-0) beat the Generals 15-4 on Wednesday.

The River Monsters (3-5-0) took an early 3-0 lead in the first, scoring on two bases-loaded walks and a hit by pitch. Later, a wild pitch brought in Raul Lopez and put two runners in scoring position before Victor Jimenez hit an RBI single to score a run. Landen Morrison wrapped up the scoring with an RBI single that brought in Jack Lopez to make it 6-0.

Seguin scored two more runs in the third and the Bombers put up their first run on a fielder’s choice in the same frame. The River Monsters added solo runs in the sixth and ninth on a single and double by Raul Lopez and Jack Lopez, respectively. The Bombers attempted a comeback in the bottom of the ninth, scoring three runs on a bases-clearing double by Brayden Evans. They added one more on Travis Chestnut single that brought in Evans.

Evan Maldonado pitched six innings for Seguin, allowing one hit and one run while striking out five.