Big cities drop more COVID-19 measures in push for normalcy

One customer Taylor Lewis, who was wearing her mask, said it was “so nice seeing people’s faces” but she would continue to wear her mask out of habit in indoor places.

“With the ever-changing facts that are given to us I see the good in wearing it,” she said.

In New York City, the elimination of the school mask requirement is a striking turnaround from just a few months ago, when some parents and teachers were agitating for a return to remote learning as the omicron wave swept through schools and attendance plummeted. The teachers union said Friday it supports the move to lift the rule.

Children under age 5 would still have to wear masks because they are not eligible for the vaccine.

The city's vaccine mandate, imposed last year in a program called Key2NYC, required New Yorkers and tourists to show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants and bars, work out in gyms, catch a movie, attend a Broadway show, go to a convention or visit a museum.

Not all of those places are ready to drop the restrictions. The Broadway League has said it will maintain mask and vaccination requirements in all its theaters at least through April 30.