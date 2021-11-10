Biden’s infrastructure plan will set aside about $35 billion for Texas projects

“I think anyone in the transportation field will agree that we simply cannot continue building ourselves out of traffic congestion. It is simply not possible by building more and more roads,” Bhat said. “We don't have the real estate. We don't have the financial wherewithal. There has to be other means of trying to address how to move people reliably and efficiently.”

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said his city — and others throughout the state — will immediately reap rewards from this investment into infrastructure once funds are earmarked for specific projects.

“There are a number of areas within the city of Houston that can directly and specifically benefit,” he said. “We have projects that are ready to go to shovel ready right now. So it couldn’t have passed a moment too soon.”

In addition to the need for maintenance for roads and bridges, Turner said there is room for innovation and safeguarding against future problems with the incoming funds.

He also emphasized the importance of investment into Texas’ electrical grid, nodding to the fact that his constituents are seeking more stability following the widespread outages during February’s winter storm.