Biden plan would tackle chronic gaps in mental health care

For months, lawmakers have been signaling interest. In the Senate, the Finance Committee and the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee have held hearings with a bipartisan focus. In the House, the Energy and Commerce Committee and the Ways and Means Committee also held hearings. Those four panels do most of the work of Congress on health care.

Such sustained attention is rare, advocates say. “I cannot remember a time when every committee of jurisdiction has held hearings on mental health,” said Charles Ingoglia, president of the National Council for Mental Wellbeing. “Sometimes we have gone years between dedicated hearings on mental health.”

Now the White House is trying to draw lawmakers out, weaving strands from the Capitol Hill debate into an ambitious package, and adding its own priorities.

“I think he highlighted a few key areas where we have good work to do,” Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said in her reaction to Biden's speech. “He spoke to the issue of mental health and what more needs to be done.”