Biden can't quit the Middle East

The U.S., then, has confronted a tangle of threats over the past 40 years, and none of the many strategies it has tried has succeeded enough to allow it to disengage safely.

In the 1980s, Washington supported Saddam Hussein’s Iraq as a bulwark against radical Iran, only to have Saddam become a greater threat to the region’s security.

After 9/11, the U.S. invaded Afghanistan and Iraq in hopes of transforming the Middle East geopolitically and ideologically. Instead, those actions, particularly the invasion of Iraq, further roiled the region.

President Barack Obama then looked to lighten American burdens by withdrawing from Iraq and cutting a nuclear deal with Iran. But that stoked fears among Sunni states that Iran was headed for regional hegemony, leading Saudi Arabia to undertake a bloody war against Tehran’s Houthi allies in Yemen.

It also facilitated the rise of ISIS, a terrorist super-state in the heart of the Middle East.

By these standards, President Donald Trump’s incoherent approach — talking about ending “forever wars” while never quite doing so; expressing a desire to get out of the Middle East while provoking a dangerous confrontation with Iran — was about par for the course.