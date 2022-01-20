Biden approval hits new low at one-year mark: AP-NORC poll

Asked by a reporter at Wednesday's news conference about other polling that shows a significant percentage of Americans had concerns about Biden's mental health, the president shrugged off those findings.

Gary Cameron, 66, of Midwest City, Oklahoma, said the president’s verbal gaffes and age — at 79 Biden is the oldest president in history — don't give him confidence that Biden has the skill or energy to pull the country out of its malaise.

“Whenever he does a speech on television, in your mind, you’re thinking ‘God, is this guy even going to get through this speech?’” said Cameron, an independent who voted for Donald Trump in 2020.

Other respondents said that Biden’s age — and life experience that’s come with it — has proven to be an asset.

Nicole Jensen-Oost, 79, of Plano, Texas, said that Biden has demonstrated leadership and empathy through the pandemic by speaking of his own personal grief.

Biden frequently raises the deaths of his first wife and a daughter in a 1972 car crash as well as the loss of an adult son who died of cancer as he has sought to reassure Americans who have lost loved ones to the virus.