Beijing Olympics open with a scene of calm amid the turmoil of reality

China says the camps are “vocational training and education centers” that are part of an anti-terror campaign and have closed. It denies any human rights violations.

Outside the Olympic “bubble” that separates regular Beijingers from Olympians and their entourages, thousands of people, bundled in winter jackets, gathered west of the stadium hoping for a distant glimpse of the fireworks, but they were pushed back by police.

Elsewhere in the city, others expressed enthusiasm and pride at the world coming to their doorstep. Zhang Wenquan, a collector of Olympic memorabilia, said Friday that he was excited, but that was tempered by the virus that has changed so much for so many.

“I think the effect of the fireworks is going to be much better than it in 2008,” Zhang said. “I actually wanted to go to the venue to watch it. ... But because of the epidemic, there may be no chance.”

Given all that Beijing has faced, Bach's welcome to the athletes could have applied to the Games themselves.

"You have arrived here after overcoming so many challenges, living through great uncertainty," he said. "But now your moment has come: the moment you have been longing for — the moment we all have been longing for."